Seven per cent of Australian Catholic priests accused of abuse

Associated Press

Seven per cent of priests in Australia's Catholic Church were accused of sexually abusing children over the past several decades, a lawyer said yesterday as officials investigating institutional abuse across Australia revealed for the first time the extent of the crisis.

The statistics were released during the opening address of a hearing of Australia's Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

Australian Cardinal George Pell, Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy of the Holy See

Australian Cardinal George Pell.

Source: Getty

The royal commission — which is Australia's highest form of inquiry — has been investigating since 2013 how the Catholic Church and other institutions responded to the sexual abuse of children over decades.

The commission has previously heard harrowing testimony from scores of people who suffered abuse at the hands of clergy.

But the full scale of the problem was never clear until Monday, when the commission released the statistics it has gathered.

Commissioners surveyed Catholic Church authorities and found that between 1980 and 2015, 4,444 people reported they had been abused at more than 1,000 Catholic institutions across Australia, said Gail Furness, the lead lawyer assisting the commission.

The average age of the victims was 10.5 for girls and 11.5 for boys.

Overall, seven per cent of priests in Australia between 1950 and 2010 were accused of sexually abusing children, Mr Furness said.

The Vatican has watched the proceedings closely. Cardinal George Pell, who was Australia's most senior Catholic before becoming Pope Francis' top financial adviser, has testified at previous hearings about how church authorities responded to allegations of child sex abuse during his time in Australia.

Several senior Australian Catholics will testify over the next few weeks. The commission's final report is due by the end of this year.

