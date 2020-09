Seven people shot dead at illegal cannabis growing site in California

Seven people were found fatally shot at an illegal marijuana growing operation in rural Southern California, authorities said.

Source: 1 NEWS

The crime scene was discovered yesterday after deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the unincorporated community of Aguanga, north of San Diego, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Deputies found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds who was then taken to a hospital and died, the statement said.

They then found six more dead people at the location that "was being used to manufacture and harvest an illicit marijuana operation”, the statement said.

More than 453.6 kilogrammes of marijuana and several hundred marijuana plants were found.

A search did not immediately locate suspects, the statement said.