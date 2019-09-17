TODAY |

Seven people killed after plane carrying government officials crashes in Colombia

Associated Press
Officials in Colombia say a small plane carrying local government officials has crashed in the southern part of the country, killing seven of the nine people aboard.

The Civil Aeronautics agency says the twin-engine PA31 crashed into a house today in the city of Popayan minutes after taking off. The aircraft operated by the Transpacifico company was headed for the city of Lopez de Micay.

Cauca provincial Governor Oscar Campo tweeted that the plane was carrying local government officials and he said he was praying for the health of the two survivors.

Authorities said they were investigating the cause of the crash.

The aircraft was carrying government officials when it came down minutes after take-off.
