Seven people face 127 charges for alleged rape and abuse of NSW boys

Four women, two men and a teenage girl are collectively facing 127 charges for their alleged involvement in the repeated rape and abuse of three young boys in NSW.



Court documents show the seven people are connected to a children's performing arts school west of Sydney and some of the alleged child sexual abuse was filmed.



The alleged abuse of the boys, who were all aged under eight at the time, reportedly included sadistic sex acts and "blood rituals".



The group is collectively facing 127 charges, including kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault of a child under 10 in company and using a child under 14 to make child abuse material between 2014 and 2016.



Three woman - aged 26, 29 and 58 - and a 52-year-old man were arrested on Monday after a long investigation.



A 17-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were also arrested.



But the lawyer for the four oldest accused claims there's "another side to this story" and they deny all of the charges.



Some of the accused have already entered pleas of not guilty following brief mentions at Penrith Local Court on Tuesday.



Four of them are expected to apply for bail next week.



Two of the three accused, who had their matters mentioned in children's courts, didn't apply for bail and it was formally refused.

