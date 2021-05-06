TODAY |

Seven new Covid-19 cases reported in Fiji, all in the community

Fiji's government has confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19, all in the community.

The cases are in Lautoka and Nadi in the west of the main island, Viti Levu, and the settlement of Makoi, near the capital Suva.

The permanent secretary of health, Dr James Fong, urged people to stay home.

"The virus is very much present in the community," Fong said.

At a news conference yesterday, he said people should assume there is Covid-19 in the community, with cases of unknown origin rising daily.

The government has also announced that it is taking over several hotels in Suva to use as quarantine facilities.

"We have already lost one life in this outbreak, there is still time to save many more," Fong said.

