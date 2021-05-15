TODAY |

Seven dead, more than 200 injured after two tornadoes ravage China cities

Source:  Associated Press

Two tornadoes killed at least seven people in central and eastern China and left more than 200 others injured, officials and state media reported today.

Tornadoes tore through Wuhan and Shengze today, leaving at least seven people dead. Source: People's Daily China

The Wuhan government said six people had died and 218 were injured in the inland Chinese city. The tornado hit about 8.40pm yesterday with winds of 86 kilometres per hour, toppling construction site sheds and snapping several trees, the official Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the Caidian district government.

Wuhan is the city where Covid-19 was first detected in late 2019.

About 90 minutes earlier, another tornado struck the town of Shengze about 400 kilometres east in Jiangsu province, Xinhua reported. The Suzhou city government, which oversees the town, said that one person was killed and 21 injured, two seriously.

Xinhua said the tornado toppled factory buildings and damaged electricity facilities in Shengze, which is near the city of Shanghai on China's east coast.

