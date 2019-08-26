TODAY |

Seven dead, including children, as sightseeing helicopter and small plane crash in Spain

Associated Press
A mid-air collision between a sightseeing helicopter and a small plane on the Spanish island of Mallorca killed seven people late last night, authorities said.

The victims included three adults and two children on the helicopter and two local men on the light plane, the regional government of Spain's Balearic islands, which include Mallorca, said in a tweet.

Local media reported the helicopter was on a sightseeing tour. One of the helicopter victims was Italian, private Spanish news agency Europa Press said.

Part of the wreckage from the aircraft landed near houses in a rural area.

Authorities have opened an investigation into what happened.

Spain's caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, sent his condolences on Twitter to the victims' families and expressed sadness at the "tragic accident."

No further details were immediately available.

This photo provided by Incendios f.Baleares shows wreckage on a path near Inca in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Sunday Aug. 25, 2019. Authorities in Mallorca say at least 5 people have died in a collision between a helicopter and a light plane on the Spanish island. (Incendios f.Baleares via AP)
Authorities in Mallorca say at least 5 people have died in a collision between a helicopter and a light plane. Source: Associated Press
