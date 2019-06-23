Seven bikers killed after truck plows through riders in the US

Investigators in New Hampshire on Saturday (today, NZT) pleaded for information from the public as they continued to investigate why a pickup truck collided with a group of 10 motorcycles on a rural highway, killing seven bikers.

The pickup truck was towing a flatbed trailer of the kind used to haul cars when it collided with the bikers on Friday (yesterday, NZT) on US 2, a two-lane highway in Randolph, police said.

Randolph is about a two-hour drive north of Concord, the capital, and a three-hour drive from Boston.

Along with the seven dead, state police said, three people were taken to hospitals.

Two of them were released on Saturday (today, NZT).

The crash involved members of Marine JarHeads MC, a motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses, authorities said.

Authorities identified the pickup driver as a 23-year-old employee of a Springfield, Massachusetts, company called Westfield Transport.