Settlement reached out of court after Aussie truckie allegedly lied about Lotto winnings to workmates

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Australia Correspondent
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
"It wasn't a bad speech, it wasn't brilliant. It was solid."
The BMX silver medallist is targeting a place as an indoor sprint cyclist.
Bill English used a major election year speech to give a boost to law and order.
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Is Willie J eyeing a return to politics with Labour?
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More