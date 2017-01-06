'Serious safety concerns' over using inflatable loungers in water

Users of the popular inflatable loungers, that sell for as little as $30 online, have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

Consumer Protection in Australia issued the statement following reported incidents in Victoria and New South Wales.

The statement said the lining can split, and some users have become entangled in the material.

Acting Commissioner for Consumer Protection, David Hillyard, says an investigation has been launched into the dangers of the product.

"These products, which have been on the market since 2014 and have now become popular items to buy, are mostly used as sun lounges at the beach and at picnics," he said.

"However, some people are also using them in the pool, rivers and even the ocean and there are serious safety concerns when used in that way."

Anthea Chester, of Victoria, warned those using the product in a Facebook post.

She says the lining split in her daughter's air lounger "engulfing her body whilst the blow up part shot upwards", pushing her daughter under the water.

She also added she will not use loungers anywhere near water again.