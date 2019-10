Serial stowaway again arrested at Chicago airport

A woman who has been arrested in or near airports dozens of times and sneaked onto planes without a ticket several times is back in custody after police say she tried to sneak through security at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The arrest marks the latest chapter in a story that's played out for a decade at airports across the US, including last year when Hartman was arrested after sneaking on a flight from O'Hare to London.



She ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing. She was sentenced in March to 18 months' probation after agreeing to stay away from Chicago's two commercial airports.