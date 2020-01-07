TODAY |

Serial Brisbane motorbike speedster who travelled at 178km/h on one occasion fined $57,000

A motorcyclist accused of driving dangerously around Queensland's south-east hasn't been about to speed away from more than $57,000 in fines.

Police claimed the 22-year-old Stafford Heights man, caught on several dashcam and CCTV cameras, had been flying through Brisbane tunnels, suburban streets and even past police stations at speeds up to 178km/h.

He was caught speeding 62 times over three months late last year, and got slapped with almost AU$55,000 (NZD$57,000) in fines and lost 392 demerit points.

Police said he was travelling at 178km/h one one occasion, and 155km/h on another.

Deb McDougall, of the road policing unit, told Nine News the man's driving was "a recipe for disaster".

"It was sheer luck that he didn't kill himself or another person on the roads.

"He was a young, inexperienced rider on a high performance sports bike. He was not wearing any protective clothing and he was committing incredibly high-speed offences."

It will be also be alleged he had been drug driving, and had on him a backpack containing drugs and multiple driver licenses, passports and Medicare cards.

He's been charged with 36 offences on top of his speeding infringements.

