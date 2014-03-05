 

Serial asbestos dumper jailed as New South Wales' tough new law kicks in

A serial asbestos waste dumper has become the first person in NSW to be jailed under tough anti-dumping legislation.

Sign warns of asbestos danger.

Source: 1 NEWS

Dib Hanna was today sentenced to three years in prison, with a non-parole period of two years and three months, in the NSW Land and Environment Court after he pleaded guilty to one charge of illegal transport of waste and four counts of illegal dumping of waste.

Hanna is the first person to be jailed as a "repeat waste offender" under anti- dumping legislation introduced by the NSW government in 2014, Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton said in a statement.

