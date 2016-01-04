Sentencing of Kiwi who killed Brisbane teen Cole Miller with alcohol-fuelled punch delayed

New Zealand man Armstrong Renata's sentencing over the killing of Brisbane teenager Cole Miller with a single punch has been delayed.

Renata was due to be sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court today, where he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment but this was delayed amid fresh allegations he assaulted prison guards earlier this year.

The 22-year-old punched Mr Miller in the back of the head while out in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley on January 3 last year.

The 18-year-old suffered massive brain trauma, with his family making the heartbreaking decision to turn off his life support in hospital the following day.

Renata pleaded guilty to unlawful striking causing death, an offence created in 2014 designed to combat alcohol-fuelled violence.