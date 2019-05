Sentenced for scams, fake socialite not sorry 'for anything'

A con artist who was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for swindling banks, hotels and wealthy New Yorkers says she's not sorry for anything she did.

Anna Sorokin told The New York Times that she regrets only the way she went about "certain things."

Prosecutors said Sorokin used a fake identity as a German heiress named Anna Delvey to scam victims out of more than $200,000 (NZ$303,000).

Sorokin apologised "for the mistakes I made" at her sentencing yesterday. But she told the Times in a jailhouse interview toiday, "I'd be lying to you and to everyone else and to myself if I said I was sorry for anything."