'A sense of helplessness' - UK hospitals struggling as Covid-19 cases soar

British hospitals have been cancelling non-urgent procedures and scrambling to find space for Covid-19 patients as coronavirus cases continue to surge, despite tough new restrictions imposed to curb a fast-spreading new variant of the virus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Another 41,385 confirmed cases were recorded across the UK today.

It was the first time the daily number of cases reported in the country surpassed 40,000, although many more tests are being performed than earlier in the pandemic.

Emergency physician Dr Adrian Boyle described an increased demand with ambulances that "keep coming in".

"You have a sense of helplessness when you can't offload it because your emergency department is full," he said.

British authorities are blaming a new variant of the coronavirus for soaring infection rates in London and southeast England.

Your playlist will load after this ad

They say the new version is more easily transmitted than the original, but stress there is no evidence it makes people sicker.

In response, authorities have put a swath of England that’s home to 24 million people under restrictions that require nonessential shops to close, bar indoor socialising and allow restaurants and pubs only to operate for takeout.

Even so, hospital admissions for Covid-19 in southeast England are approaching or exceeding the levels seen at the first peak of the outbreak.

Government figures show 21,286 people were hospitalised with the coronavirus across the UK on December 22, the last day for which data is available.

Your playlist will load after this ad