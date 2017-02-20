 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Senior security staffer fired after turning on Trump administration

Associated Press

A senior Trump administration official was fired following criticism in a private speech of President Donald Trump's policies and his inner circle of advisers.

Dr Craig Deare, whom Trump appointed a month ago to head the National Security Council's Western Hemisphere division, was on Friday escorted out of the Executive Office Building, where he worked in Washington.

A senior White House official, who asked not to be named, confirmed that Deare is no longer working at the NSC and has returned to the position he previously held at the National Defence University. 

But current and former administration officials say Deare's termination was linked to remarks he made Thursday at a private talk at the Wilson centre, a Washington think tank.

According to one person who attended the discussion, Deare slammed the Trump administration for its policies on Latin America, specifically its rocky start to relations with Mexico.

Trump signed an order in the first week of his presidency to build a border wall with Mexico, jumpstarting a campaign promise. The move prompted Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to cancel his trip to Washington in late January.

The person who attended the Wilson centre discussion also said that Deare openly expressed frustration over being cut out of most of the policy discussions about Mexico, saying that members of Trump's inner circle, including chief strategist Steve Bannon and Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, have not consulted with NSC directorates as the White House formulates policy.

Deare has been on the faculty of National Defence University in Washington since 2001.

He joined the university's College of International Security Affairs in 2010 and most recently served as dean of administration.

The person who attended the Wilson centre talk also noted that Deare made several remarks about how attractive Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, appeared, remarks that person described as "awkward."

Deare did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Officials with the Wilson centre also declined a request for information, saying the discussion was off the record.

Deare is the second senior NSC official to leave in under a week.

Last Monday, Trump's national security adviser, retired General Michael Flynn, resigned after revelations that he discussed sanctions with a Russian diplomat before Trump was sworn in, then misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of those conversations.

