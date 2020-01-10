Senior royals to have face-to-face talks over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Megxit'

Buckingham Palace said today that the queen would meet on Monday UK time (Tuesday NZT) at her Sandringham estate in eastern England with Charles, William and Harry to agree on "next steps" following the announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had decided "step back" as senior royals.

After initial talks between courtiers to the senior royals over the couple's unorthodox declaration of independence, the palace said "a range of possibilities" was on the table, but the queen was determined to resolve the situation within "days not weeks".

Harry's next scheduled public appearance is a rugby event at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Meghan, meanwhile, has flown to Canada, where the couple and their eight-month-old son, Archie, spent a six-week Christmas break.



They announced last week they plan to balance their time between the UK and North America, with Canada their likely base.

Meghan is American but lived in Toronto for several years while filming the TV show Suits.

Prince Harry has spent his entire life in the public eye, but has not always been happy with scrutiny by a media he blames for the death of his mother, Princess Diana. She died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by photographers.

British tabloids have a voracious appetite for stories about the royal family, who are treated as an engrossing national soap opera.

While much royal media coverage is positive, it is also relentless. At times, news outlets have crossed the line from invasive to illegal, as when the News of the World hacked the voicemails of Prince William and royal staff in search of scoops during the early 2000s.

Some columnists have been critical of Meghan, depicting her as a meddling American interloper into the royal family; others highlighted her biracial heritage with words like "exotic".