Senior Rebels bikie gang member shot dead at public motorsport event in Perth

Source:  AAP

Senior Western Australia Rebels bikie Nick Martin has been shot dead in front of multiple witnesses at a motorsport event in Perth.

WA Police today said there was a firearm incident at Perth Motorplex in Kwinana Beach just after 8.30pm local time on Saturday, with the 51-year-old Martin and a 31-year-old man shot.

The motorplex was hosting a drag racing event on Saturday evening.

Both men were taken to hospital in Perth but Martin - who was facing charges over financial misconduct and had lost his role as Rebels president - died.

An eight-year-old boy - who was sitting on the lap of an adult seated next to Martin - also suffered superficial wounds as part of the incident.

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said authorities would do everything possible to clamp down on retaliatory bikie attacks after Martin's death.

The person who committed the shooting has not yet been caught.

"Nick Martin had lost his status within the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang, he was a long-term president and had been shot a number of years before and survived that shooting," Mr Dawson told reporters today.

"We must all be outraged by this violent criminal behaviour.

"Any bikie can guarantee they're going to get a lot more contact ... they are already under significant police pressure and that pressure will ramp up."

Martin was in March 2011 shot in the arm as he arrived at his Balcatta home on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. A Rock Machine bikie gang member was in 2012 sentenced to more than six years in prison over the shooting.

