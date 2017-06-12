Senior police officer says level of bail checks on killer of North Shore teen was 'robust'

Detective Superintendent David Lynch has testified that back in 2011, there was no specific police policy determining how many times a person on bail should be checked on.

But in his view, he considered three to five times a week for an extended period would have been adequate.

Mr Lynch was speaking at the fourth day of the inquest into the violent death of Christie Marceau in November 2011.

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand at her North Shore family home, at which time he was on bail for charges of kidnapping and threatening her with a knife just months earlier.

He says police checked on Chand 23 times between the October 6 2011 and November 7 2011, the day he killed Christie.

Mr Lynch said he considered that level of monitoring was "robust" and "exceeded the three to five times" he’d earlier stated were adequate.

Under cross examination, Mr Lynch told the inquest that it was very difficult for police to stop offenders on bail from reoffending if they were highly motivated to do so.

He said in 2016 there were more than 3000 breaches of bail.

Mr Lynch said even “on the gold plated standard of electronic monitoring an offender determined to abscond can’t be stopped.”