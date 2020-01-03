Senior Iranian general killed in airstrike, attack likely to ramp up tension with US, Israel

An airstrike at Baghdad's international airport today has killed seven people, including two military officials, in an attack that's expected to draw severe Iranian retaliation against Israel and American interests.

Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport. Source: Associated Press

General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force and architect of its regional security apparatus, was one of those killed today, Iranian state television and three Iraqi officials said.

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the officials said.

The PMF media arm said the two were killed in an American airstrike that targeted their vehicle on the road to the airport.

Citing a Revolutionary Guard statement, Iranian state television said Mr Soleimani was "martyred" in an attack by US helicopters near the airport, without elaborating.

There was no immediate comment from US officials, and US President Donald Trump was vacationing on his estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Their deaths are a potential turning point in the Middle East and if the US carried them out, it represents a drastic change for American policy toward Iran after months of tensions.

Tehran shot down a US military surveillance drone and seized oil tankers. Meanwhile, the US blames Iran for a series of attacks targeting tankers, as well as a September assault on Saudi Arabia's oil industry that temporarily halved its production.

The tensions take root in Mr Trump's decision in May 2018 to withdraw the US from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, struck under his predecessor.

Two officials from the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces said Mr Suleimani's body was torn to pieces in the attack while they did not find the body of Mr al-Muhandis. A senior politician said Mr Soleimani's body was identified by the ring he wore.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject and because they were not authorized to give official statements.

Earlier today, a security official confirmed that seven people were killed in the attack on the airport, describing it as an airstrike.

An official with the PMF said the dead included its airport protocol officer, identifying him as Mohammed Reda, and blamed the United States for the strike.

Earlier, Iraq's Security Media Cell, which releases information regarding Iraqi security, said Katyusha rockets landed near the airport's cargo hall, killing several people and setting two cars on fire.

It was not immediately clear who fired the missile or rockets or who was targeted. There was no immediate comment from the US.

The attack came amid tensions with the United States after a New Year's Eve attack by Iran-backed militias on the US Embassy in Baghdad. The two-day embassy attack which ended on Wednesday prompted President Donald Trump to order about 750 US soldiers deployed to the Middle East.

The breach at the embassy followed US airstrikes on Sunday that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the Kataeb Hezbollah. The US military said the strikes were in retaliation for last week's killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that the US blamed on the militia.

US officials have suggested they were prepared to engage in further retaliatory attacks in Iraq.

"The game has changed," Defense Secretary Mark Esper said yesterday, telling reporters that violent acts by Iran-backed Shiite militias in Iraq — including the rocket attack on December 27 that killed one American — will be met with US military force.

He said the Iraqi government has fallen short of its obligation to defend its American partner in the attack on the US embassy.