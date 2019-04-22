'Send them a hug' - Pope Francis urges pilgrims to look out for elderly amid pandemic

Pope Francis led pilgrims gathered in St Peter’s Square for the weekly Sunday blessing in a round of applause for elderly people suffering from loneliness during the pandemic.

Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Source: Associated Press

Francis, on the feast day for Jesus’s maternal grandparents Saints Anne and Joachim, urged the faithful to consider every elderly person his or her own grandparent.

"Don’t leave them alone," he implored, urging the faithful to reach out with a phone call, video chat or a visit where possible under distancing rules to impede the virus’ spread.

"I would like to invite young people to make a gesture of tenderness toward the elderly, especially those who are alone, at home and in residences, those who for many months have not seen loved ones," the pope said.

"Send them a hug," the pope said. "They are your roots."