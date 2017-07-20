Senator John McCain deals death blow to President Trump's Obamacare repeal effort

Sen. John McCain declared his opposition to the GOP's last-ditch effort to repeal and replace "Obamacare," dealing a likely death blow to the legislation and, perhaps, to the Republican Party's years of vows to kill the programme.

Source: 1 NEWS

It was the second time in three months the 81-year-old McCain emerged as the destroyer of his party's signature promise to voters.

"I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried," McCain said of the bill, co-written by Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, his best friend in the Senate, and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

"Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will affect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it."

McCain, who is battling brain cancer in the twilight of a remarkable career, said he could not "in good conscience" vote for the legislation.

That all but ensured a major setback for President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and appeared likely to deepen rifts between congressional Republicans and a president who has begun making deals with Democrats out of frustration with his own party's failure to turn proposals into laws.