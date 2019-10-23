Senate leader describes President Trump's lynching reference 'unfortunate'

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell is calling President Donald Trump's use of the word "lynching" to describe the House impeachment investigation "unfortunate."

In a Tweet, Trump had compared the House impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine to "a lynching," essentially likening the horrors of a deadly and racist chapter in US history to a process laid out in the Constitution.

The president added: "All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching."

His words have brought bipartisan condemnation. McConnell, speaking to reporters, said "that was an unfortunate choice of words."

McConnell added: "Given the history in our country, I would not compare this to a lynching."