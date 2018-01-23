Senate Demcrats relent and vote to end US government shutdown

Congress sped toward reopening the US government today as Democrats reluctantly voted to temporarily pay for resumed operations, relenting in a fight over immigration in return for assurances from Republican leaders that the Senate will soon take up the plight of young "dreamers" and other contentious issues.

The vote set the stage for hundreds of thousands of federal workers to return on Tuesday (US time), cutting short what could have become a messy and costly impasse. The House was expected to vote later in the day.

But by relenting, the Democrats prompted a backlash from immigration activists and liberal base supporters who wanted them to fight longer and harder for legislation to protect from deportation the 700,0090 or so younger immigrants who were brought to the country as children and now are here illegally.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell's commitment to quickly tackle the issue of the "dreamers" was contingent on Democrats providing enough votes now for a stopgap spending funding measure lasting a little less than three weeks.

Sixty votes were needed to end the Democrats' filibuster, and the party's senators provided 33 of the 81 the measure got. Eighteen senators, including members of both parties, were opposed.

Hours later the Senate approved the final bill by the same 81-18 vote, sending it to the House and President Donald Trump for expected approval so the government can reopen.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders predicted that operations would return to normal by Tuesday morning (US time).