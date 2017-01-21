 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Senate confirms Trump's picks for defense, homeland security

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Republican-led Senate, taking little time to fill two critical national security posts, overwhelmingly confirmed a pair of retired Marine generals tapped by President Donald Trump to run the Pentagon and secure America's borders.

A little more than an hour later, Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to James Mattis to be defense secretary and John Kelly to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Mr Mattis had been confirmed by a 98-1 vote and Kelly 88-11.

President Donald Trump talks to media as he stands with retired Marine Gen. John Kelly at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse.

President Donald Trump talks to media as he stands with retired Marine Gen. John Kelly at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse.

Source: Associated Press

Earlier in the day, during a luncheon following his inauguration, Trump said Mr Mattis and Mr Kelly were from "central casting," referring to their reputations as tough-talking, no-nonsense commanders.

"If I'm doing a movie, I'd pick you, Gen. Mattis," Trump said.

But Democrats succeeded in stalling until Tuesday action by the full Senate on Trump's pick for CIA director, Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan. Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Patrick Leahy of Vermont objected to what they said was a "rushed confirmation" and demanded more time for Mr Pompeo's nomination to be "vetted, questioned and debated".

Republicans scolded Democrats for an unnecessary delay, noting that the move left the spy agency leaderless over the weekend.

Being lectured on the speed of nomination approvals didn't sit well with Democrats, who reminded GOP lawmakers that they flatly refused to consider President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee for 11 months.

In a statement issued by the White House, Trump said he was pleased with the Senate's confirmation votes and made clear he wanted more.

"I call on members of the Senate to fulfill their constitutional obligation and swiftly confirm the remainder of my highly qualified cabinet nominees, so that we can get to work on behalf of the American people without further delay," he said.

Congress had to pave the way for Mr Mattis to serve. Lawmakers last week passed legislation that Trump signed shortly after being sworn in that granted Mr Mattis a one-time exception from the law that bars former US service members who have been out of uniform for less than seven years from holding the top Pentagon job.

The restriction is meant to preserve civilian control of the military.

Mr Mattis retired from the Marine Corps in 2013.

Congress last allowed an exception to the law in 1950 for George Marshall, a former five-star Army general and secretary of state.

Mr Mattis replaces Ash Carter, who had been President Barack Obama's defense secretary since February 2015.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
In true modern day fashion, social media is already awash with memes mocking the uncomfortable moment.

Internet squirms over Michelle Obama and Melania Trump's awkward gift exchange


2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:30
3
Mehedi Hasan Miraz left the ball thinking it was sailing wide only to watch it fly past his frozen body and send the bails flying.

Play abandoned as Black Caps battle through on day two

4
Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

US Presidential inauguration: Climate change and LGBT rights pages of White House website removed

5
Police seeking Devonte Mihinui.

Teenagers wanted over multiple aggravated robberies


Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

US Presidential inauguration: Climate change and LGBT rights pages of White House website removed

See 1 NEWS' coverage of President Trump's inauguration here.

00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


00:23
It's January but already Mt Ruapehu has been coated in 'about 10cm of snow" overnight.

Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.

00:22
Trump, who will officially be the president tomorrow, looked relaxed as he walked off the plane in the US capital.

Rebecca Wright in Washington DC: The city has come alive

Everyone I have spoken to is hoping that the president-elect succeeds.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ