Senate confirms Trump's picks for defense, homeland security

The Republican-led Senate, taking little time to fill two critical national security posts, overwhelmingly confirmed a pair of retired Marine generals tapped by President Donald Trump to run the Pentagon and secure America's borders.

A little more than an hour later, Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to James Mattis to be defense secretary and John Kelly to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Mr Mattis had been confirmed by a 98-1 vote and Kelly 88-11.

President Donald Trump talks to media as he stands with retired Marine Gen. John Kelly at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse. Source: Associated Press

Earlier in the day, during a luncheon following his inauguration, Trump said Mr Mattis and Mr Kelly were from "central casting," referring to their reputations as tough-talking, no-nonsense commanders.

"If I'm doing a movie, I'd pick you, Gen. Mattis," Trump said.

But Democrats succeeded in stalling until Tuesday action by the full Senate on Trump's pick for CIA director, Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan. Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Patrick Leahy of Vermont objected to what they said was a "rushed confirmation" and demanded more time for Mr Pompeo's nomination to be "vetted, questioned and debated".

Republicans scolded Democrats for an unnecessary delay, noting that the move left the spy agency leaderless over the weekend.

Being lectured on the speed of nomination approvals didn't sit well with Democrats, who reminded GOP lawmakers that they flatly refused to consider President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee for 11 months.

In a statement issued by the White House, Trump said he was pleased with the Senate's confirmation votes and made clear he wanted more.

"I call on members of the Senate to fulfill their constitutional obligation and swiftly confirm the remainder of my highly qualified cabinet nominees, so that we can get to work on behalf of the American people without further delay," he said.

Congress had to pave the way for Mr Mattis to serve. Lawmakers last week passed legislation that Trump signed shortly after being sworn in that granted Mr Mattis a one-time exception from the law that bars former US service members who have been out of uniform for less than seven years from holding the top Pentagon job.

The restriction is meant to preserve civilian control of the military.

Mr Mattis retired from the Marine Corps in 2013.

Congress last allowed an exception to the law in 1950 for George Marshall, a former five-star Army general and secretary of state.