Self-help guru convicted in lurid sex-trafficking case

The guru of a cult-like self-improvement group that attracted heiresses and Hollywood actresses was convicted today of turning his female devotees into his sex slaves through such means as shame, punishment and nude blackmail photos.

A jury in federal court in Brooklyn took less than five hours to find Keith Raniere guilty on all counts of sex-trafficking and other charges accusing him of coercing women into unwanted sex using systematic shame and humiliation.

"Raniere was truly a modern-day Svengali," Brooklyn United States Attorney Richard Donoghue said outside court, calling the former self-help guru a lying manipulator who "ruined marriages, careers, fortunes and lives."

Raniere listened attentively, but showed no reaction as he learned the verdict.

His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said Raniere plans to appeal.