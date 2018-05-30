 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Self-exiled Russian journalist who was critical of the Kremlin shot and killed in Ukraine

share

Source:

Associated Press

A Russian journalist harshly critical of the Kremlin was shot and killed in the Ukrainian capital Tuesday, and the national police said he apparently was targeted because of his work.

Arkady Babchenko

Arkady Babchenko

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Ukrainian police said Arkady Babchenko's wife found him bleeding at their apartment building in Kiev and called an ambulance, but Babchenko died on the way to a hospital.

Police said he died of multiple gunshots wounds to his back.

"The first and the most obvious version is his professional activities," Kiev Police Chief Andriy Krishchenko said in televised comments.

Harlem Desir, the media freedom representative at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said he was "horrified" by Babchenko's death.

"I call on Ukraine authorities to conduct immediate & full investigation," he tweeted.

The Committee to Protect Journalists in New York said on Twitter that "Ukrainian authorities should conduct a swift and thorough investigation" into Babchenko's murder.

Babchenko, 41, was scathingly critical of the Kremlin's policies, assailing Moscow's annexation of Crimea, its support for separatist insurgents in eastern Ukraine and the Russian campaign in Syria.

Ukrainian and Russian officials immediately traded finger-pointing over his death.

Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian lawmaker who serves as an adviser to the interior minister, said on Facebook that investigators would be looking at "Russian spy agencies' efforts to get rid of those who are trying to tell the truth about what is going on in Russia and Ukraine."

Gerashchenko said Babchenko's killer was waiting for him on the staircase inside the journalist's building and shot him in the back as he was going out to buy bread.

In Moscow, officials and lawmakers criticized Ukrainian authorities for their alleged failure to protect journalists.

"Ukraine is becoming the most dangerous country for reporters," Russian lawmaker Yevgeny Revenko said in remarks carried by the state RIA Novosti news agency. "The Ukrainian government can't guarantee basic freedoms."

Another renowned journalist, Pavel Sheremet, a native of Belarus who had worked for Russian media outlets in the past, was killed in a car bombing in central Kiev in July 2016. The case has remained unsolved.

In March 2017, renegade Russian lawmaker Denis Voronenkov was shot and killed at the entrance of an upscale hotel in Kiev. Ukrainian prosecutors alleged that Voronenkov, who had toed the Kremlin line while serving as a Russian lawmaker but turned into a Kremlin critic after his 2016 move to Ukraine, was killed on orders from a Russian crime lord.

Related

Politics

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:41
1
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

01:57
2
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

00:21
3
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Auckland cop punch video: Teens reportedly sought refuge from group of 15 bullies at local club before police were called

00:18
4
After winning two Rugby World Cups, Nonu has been playing in France.

'I have decided to take a step back from rugby to spend time with my family' - All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu puts playing career on hold

5
Barnaby Joyce.

'You can't help who you fall in love with': Barnaby Joyce's lover in polarising paid TV interview


01:57
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

'I just want Meadow to know that I love her with every bit of my heart' - cousin's heartbreaking message to 12-year-old killed following police pursuit

Meadow James' cousin Jahvanaiah said her younger relative had a big life ahead of her.

00:24
Eight pregnant women have been referred to a P treatment course in Kaitaia in less than three months.

Eight pregnant Northland women referred to P treatment course in less than three months

Research indicates babies born with P in their systems are smaller and have slower development.

00:23
Police say 10 passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured.

Raw video: Terrified passengers tumble to the ground off plane's wing after bomb scare on Indonesian flight

Ten passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured after another passenger claimed to have a bomb.


01:41
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

01:43
Lionel Patea pleaded guilty to murdering Greg Dufty two months before killing Auckland woman Tara Brown in 2015.

Former bikie, jailed for brutal Gold Coast killing of Kiwi mum, sentenced to life in prison for a second murder

Lionel Patea pleaded guilty to murdering father of two Greg Dufty, two months before killing Auckland woman Tara Brown in 2015.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 