TODAY |

Self-admitted 'monster' who slaughtered son and his girlfriend in cold blood to be sentenced

Source:  AAP

A "monster" who shot his son and his son's girlfriend, pausing to reload between the killings as the young woman frantically called for help, is about to be sentenced for his murderous acts.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Pawel Klosowski shot his 19-year-old son Lukasz and his partner Chelsea Ireland, also 19, in a fit of rage at a South Australia farmhouse last year. Source: Nine

Pawel Klosowski is listed to face the South Australian Supreme Court for sentencing today, when a non-parole period or minimum term will be set alongside his mandatory head sentence of life behind bars.

In recent submissions, the 46-year-old admitted he could not explain his actions at his rural property in the state's southeast in August last year.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to the murders of his son Lukasz Klosowski and Chelsea Ireland, both aged 19, after an argument fuelled by alcohol and anger.

In a short apology read to the court he said he thought about what he had done every day.

"I acted like a monster. The world would be a better place if I had shot myself instead," he said.

But prosecutor Kos Lesses said the apology was "too little, too late".

Lesses said the shootings followed a row between Klosowski and his son after the teenager had indicated his intention to move out of his mother's house.

"The offending came about due to the insulting of the defendant's pride," the prosecutor said.

"And it was fuelled by the combination of two fatal causes, anger and alcohol."

The court heard that Lukasz was shot first and then Klosowski had reloaded his gun before firing once at Ireland through the locked bathroom door where she had hidden and called triple zero.

A second shot, delivered at close range, had killed her.

Because of his early guilty pleas, Klosowski is entitled to up to a 40 per cent discount on his non-parole period but Lesses asked for any reduction to be significantly curtailed.

Defence counsel Nick Vadasz told the court that while Klosowski could not explain his actions on the night, he accepted that his intention was to kill.

"The prisoner accepts the horror of his behaviour," Vadasz said.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
The minimum wage is going up today — here's how much more money you could be getting
2
Bachelor NZ finale: The moment we've been waiting for — but no, it's not Moses Mackay's shower scene
3
'Most hated man in Australia' who filmed dying police officers after crash asks to be spared jail
4
Minimum wage debated as 'immense step forward' for workers, 'hell of an April Fools' joke' for businesses
5
Carmel Sepuloni 'saddened' by advocacy group's claims that politicians are disconnected from poverty
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Judge rejects NSW inmate's elaborate story of TV volume fight, convicts him of choking cellmate to death

02:01

Hundreds gather in Wellington to demand safer streets for women
00:31

Joe Biden's dog nips someone again, shortly after first White House ban ended
00:23

Virgin Galactic rolls out latest generation of spaceship