 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'SEE YOU IN COURT' - Trump reacts to appeals court's refusal to reinstate his travel ban

share

Source:

Associated Press

A federal appeals court today refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travellers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

Thousands blocked the street outside 10 Downing Street, protesting against President Trump's travel ban on seven mainly Muslim countries.
Source: 1 NEWS

US District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued.

The ban temporarily suspended the nation's refugee programme and immigration from countries that have raised terrorism concerns.

Justice Department lawyers appealed to the 9th Circuit, arguing that the president has the constitutional power to restrict entry to the United States and that the courts cannot second-guess his determination that such a step was needed to prevent terrorism.

The states said Trump's travel ban harmed individuals, businesses and universities.

"Has the government pointed to any evidence connecting these countries to terrorism?" Judge Michelle T. Friedland, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, asked the Justice Department attorney.

The lower-court judge temporarily halted the ban after determining that the states were likely to win the case and had shown that the ban would restrict travel by their residents, damage their public universities and reduce their tax base. Robart put the executive order on hold while the lawsuit works its way through the courts.

The President's Twitter rant accused the retailer of unfairly treating Ivanka.
Source: US ABC

After that ruling, the State Department quickly said people from the seven countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - with valid visas could travel to the US.

The decision led to tearful reunions at airports round the country.

Presdient Trump is not taking the news well and tweeted "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!" on his personal Twitter account.

The new initiative comes following criticism over NZ's reaction to Trump’s travel ban.
Source: 1 NEWS

The ban was set to expire in 90 days, meaning it could run its course before the court would take up the issue.

The administration also could change the order, including changing its scope or duration.

Related

North America

US Election 2016

Travel

02:10
The US President is adamant the block will be overturned and an appeal has already been lodged.

Fight over President Trump's travel ban continues with court hearing today
02:10
The US President is adamant the block will be overturned and an appeal has already been lodged.

'We will win' - Trump remains defiant as federal judge suspends travel ban

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:49
1
Hundreds of pilot whales have died after becoming stranded at the notorious spot in Golden Bay.

LIVE: Low tide fast approaching as volunteers desperately try to refloat stranded Farewell Spit whales

2
Glen Innes pool

Man drowns in Auckland's Glen Innes public pool


00:29
3
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


4
Stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Live Stream from Farewell Spit: Fears 100 surviving whales may strand themselves again at low tide

00:10
5
The kitten was huddled against a city bound barrier at 9am this morning on the southern motorway.

Kitten grinds Auckland motorway to a halt during peak hour

00:49
Hundreds of pilot whales have died after becoming stranded at the notorious spot in Golden Bay.

LIVE: Low tide fast approaching as volunteers desperately try to refloat stranded Farewell Spit whales

Dozens of whales are back in the water, but with the tide going out, it's possible they could restrand.


00:20
Patrick Tuipulotu is allowed back on the rugby field after being cleared following a positive drugs test.

Umaga delighted for Tuipulotu's return: 'He has been waiting for this moment and so have we'

Tuipulotu says it's been hard watching the Blues train while he's been training solo.

00:47
Overall supreme winner of the Halberg Award, Lisa Carrington ( canoeing ) at the 54th Halberg Awards in support of the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 9 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Lisa Carrington as motivated as ever following epic 2016 and Halberg success

"Whether I get faster, I don't know, but I've got lots more work to do."

01:15
Petrol companies will be under the pump this year as the government looks at pricing.

'The timing of this would have nothing to do with the election?' Jack Tame grills Judith Collins on petrol price investigation

Jack wants to know why the investigation is being launched now.


00:29
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech

Malone's speech was short, but packed with impact.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ