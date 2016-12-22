Security forces kill dozens of protesters in Congo

Security forces in Congo have killed at least 26 demonstrators and arrested scores more amid protests against President Joseph Kabila's hold on power.

The streets of Congo. Source: Associated Press

Military and police forces were firing live bullets, raising fears that more people were killed in the first day after Kabila's mandate expired.

The killings reportedly took place in the capital, Kinshasa, the southern city of Lubumbashi and elsewhere. Residents said Republican Guards were carrying out door-to-door searches and arresting youths.

Protesters burned the headquarters of the ruling party in Kinshasa.

Political talks between the ruling party and opposition, which stalled over the weekend, were expected to resume on Wednesday with mediators from the Catholic church.

Congolese President Joseph Kabila, centre, waves as he and others celebrate the Democratic Republic of Congo in June, 2016. Source: Associated Press

Kabila, who took office in 2001 after his father's assassination, is barred from seeking another term, but a court has ruled that he can remain in power until new elections.