Security forces in Indian-run Kashmir fire tear gasvas violence erupts during strike

Source:Associated Press
Security forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir fired tear gas on Saturday to disperse protesters as violence erupted during a strike call by Kashmiri separatists.
Anti-India protesters threw stones and petrol bombs at the paramilitary soldiers in Srinagar, the region's main city.
India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety.
Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 for the Indian-administered portion to become independent or merge with Pakistan.
In a surge in violence, over 200 militants, 75 police and soldiers and at least 40 civilians died last year, the deadliest since 2010.
