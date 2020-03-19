TODAY |

Sections of London Underground train network close in bid to slow down coronavirus outbreak

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Parts of the London Underground network has closed this morning as the city attempts to slow down the coronavirus outbreak.

London's Waterloo Station. Source: 1 NEWS

Transport for London (TFL) announced Waterloo and City line will stop running and up to 40 other stations will shut down, and overnight tube services will be suspended.

London mayor Sadiq Khan urged people in the capital to avoid using public transport.

‘Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolute necessary and that means they should be avoiding using the transport network unless absolutely necessary’ said the mayor.

This week the city’s transport network has been eerily deserted during normal morning and evening rush hour after the government encouraged people to work from home.

