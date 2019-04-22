Secrets from inside Buckingham Palace revealed in a new tell-all book

Secrets from inside the walls of Buckingham Palace have been revealed in a new tell-all book from one of the Queen's closest aides.

Angela Kelly, Her Majesty's official dressmaker and friend, has just released The Other Side Of The Coin, authorised by the monarch.

Among the revelations is that the Queen employs someone to wear in her shoes.

Ms Kelly also says it took Her Majesty just five minutes to decide to appear in a famous skit during the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

Her one stipulation was that she delivered the iconic line, "Good evening Mr Bond."

And reports that the Queen abandoned royal protocol by accepting a hug from former First Lady Michelle Obama in 2009 are false.