Secret Service pull Donald Trump from White House press conference as 'armed suspect' shot outside

Breaking Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a US Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room today as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing.

He returned minutes later, saying there was a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.”

The White House was put on high alert after a shooting outside the building. Source: Reuters

“There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital,” Trump said.

The president said the shots were fired by law enforcement, saying he believed the individual who was shot was armed. “It was the suspect who was shot,” Trump said.

The US president said someone had been taken to hospital. Source: Reuters

Trump said he was escorted to the Oval Office by the agent. The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

Trump praised the work of Secret Service personnel for their work in keeping him safe.

