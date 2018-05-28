 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


The Secret North Korea Stopover: Following the world's migratory shorebirds

share

Source:

Sunday

The world's migratory shore birds are getting unique support from a New Zealand group working in an unlikely place - North Korea.

A small group of New Zealanders has been slipping in and out of North Korea for almost a decade, as part of an unlikely collaboration that could end up saving the world’s migratory shore birds.
Source: Sunday

The secretive state is considered by many to be the world's most repressive regime due to its nuclear weapons programme, famines and human rights abuses under the cult-like leadership of the Kim family.

But for almost a decade the small group of New Zealanders has been quietly slipping in and out of the country, building ties that are the envy of diplomats.

Their work has gone largely unnoticed until now.

This year TVNZ's Sunday programme was granted extraordinary access to North Korea, to parts of the country no foreigner has ever been, and to witness an unlikely collaboration that could end up saving the worlds migratory shore birds. Watch the full story above.

* Sunday travelled to North Korea with the assistance of the Asia NZ Foundation.

Related

Environment

03:30
Mark Crysell, Louisa Cleave and Martin Anderson have a great yarn about getting their way into the secretive north.

'We thought our chances were zero' - how TVNZ 1 Sunday journalists got into North Korea
06:42
Minders were with the team all day, and they were even locked inside their hotel rooms at night.

'You're followed and watched everywhere' - TVNZ1 Sunday television crew closely monitored by minders during North Korea visit
02:18
TVNZ 1 Sunday reporter Mark Crysell visited North Korea as it makes tentative steps towards peace.

Amid hopes of peace on Korean peninsula, TVNZ reporter visits secretive North Korea

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Vito scored two tries in the Barbarians’ 63-45 win over England at Twickenham.

Watch: Barbarians execute perfect set-move try for Victor Vito as Babas put 60 on shell-shocked England in humiliating defeat

2
Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy explains a new campaign to stamp out racism in NZ.

Most read: Dame Susan Devoy asks other staff to 'do the right thing' and step aside


3
Eastland Community Trust helicopter at Tokomaru Bay where drunk man shot himself.

Drunk man accidentally shoots himself in the chest near Gisborne

00:15
4
After every try scored by the Barbarians Loni Uhila led the team of international superstars with unique dance celebrations.

Video: Tongan Bear brings distinct Polynesian flavour to Barbarians, leads team in celebration dances as they hammer woeful England

00:34
5
On a stinking hot day in Wippipeg, Canada, Lola Stonehouse's day care wasn't happy with what she was wearing.

Day care tells off parents of three-year-old girl for 'inappropriate' choice of dress


00:29
Cindy Palmer said a “severe domestic violence situation” led her to put her daughter Tiahleigh into care – where she was murdered by her foster dad.

Watch: Heartbroken Kiwi mum of murdered 12-year-old Tiahleigh Palmer tells 60 Minutes she thought foster care was ‘the safe option’

Cindy Palmer said a "severe domestic violence situation" led her to put her daughter Tiahleigh into care.


21:32
A small group of New Zealanders has been slipping in and out of North Korea for almost a decade, as part of an unlikely collaboration that could end up saving the world’s migratory shore birds.

The Secret North Korea Stopover: Following the world's migratory shorebirds

A small group of New Zealanders has been slipping in and out of North Korea for almost a decade, as part of an unlikely collaboration that could end up saving the world’s migratory shore birds.

01:38
The National Party leader said he would be "loath" to take abortion out of the Crimes Act.

'I'd be loath to' - National's Simon Bridges says abortion should stay in the Crimes Act

Mr Bridges says New Zealand's law is working fine, so why change.

03:29
New Zealand Nurses Organisation manger Cee Payne says they hope DHB's new employment offer out today is a "clear pay boost".

Nearly 30,000 nurses to walk off the job twice over staffing shortages and low pay

"We're needing a very clear pay boost right now." says the nurses' union.


02:04
The medals went missing while they were on load to the South Canterbury RSA.

Family heartbroken after discovering RSA lost loaned war medals

Six medals belonging to the late World War Two veteran Walter Smith were loaned to the RSA in Timaru.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 