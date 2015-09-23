Second VW employee arrested over emissions scheme

The Volkswagen executive who once was in charge of complying with US emissions regulations has been arrested in connection with the company's emissions-cheating scandal, a person briefed on the matter said today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Oliver Schmidt, who was general manager of the engineering and environmental office for VW of America, was arrested during the weekend in the federal criminal investigation, said the person, who didn't want to be identified because they are not authorized to speak on the case.

Schmidt is the second VW employee to be arrested as the probe led by the US Attorney's Office in Detroit continues.

The New York Times reported that he's expected to be arraigned Monday on a conspiracy charge in a federal courtroom in Detroit.

Schmidt's bio for a 2012 auto industry conference said Schmidt was responsible for ensuring that vehicles built for sale within the US and Canada comply with "past, present and future air quality and fuel economy government standards in both countries."

It says he served as the company's direct factory and government agency contact for emissions regulations.

Volkswagen has admitted that it programmed diesel-powered vehicles to turn pollution controls on during tests and turn them off in real-world driving.

The scandal has cost VW sales and has tarnished its brand worldwide.

A lawsuit filed last year by the New York state attorney general said that Schmidt "played an important role" in concealing the deception from regulators.