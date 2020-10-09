TODAY |

Second US Presidential debate canned due to Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

Source:  Associated Press

The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is officially off.

The US President has refused to join a "virtual" debate with rival Joe Biden next week.

The Nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed today that the October 15 faceoff would be scrapped.

It comes a day after the commission announced the debate would take place virtually because Trump had contracted the coronavirus.

Trump balked at holding the debate in that format, and Biden scheduled a town hall with ABC News for that night once Trump said he would not participate.

Trump’s team later countered with a call to hold the debates as scheduled once the president’s doctor said he would be cleared to hold public events beginning tomorrow.

But the commission said it would not reverse its decision not to have the candidates on stage together, citing an abundance of caution with health concerns — particularly for the town-hall-style debate that was set to feature questions from average voters.

The third debate, scheduled for October 23 in Nashville, Tennessee, is still on.

