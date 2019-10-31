TODAY |

Second strong quake in two days jolts southern Philippines

Associated Press
More From
World
Natural Disasters
Asia

A second strong earthquake in as many days has shaken the southern Philippines.

The US Geological Survey said a 6.5 magnitude quake that was centred 10 kilometres deep occurred near Kisante today.

Reports on damage or casualties were not immediately available.

On Tuesday, a 6.6 magnitude tremor nearby triggered landslides and and caused other damage, killing six people and injuring more than 100.

And on October 16, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake killed seven people, injured more than 200 and destroyed or damaged more than 7,000 buildings.

The Philippines lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," the arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

Office employees gather outside of buildings after a powerful earthquake was felt in Davao City, Philippines. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Natural Disasters
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:36
Watch: Meet the Wellington supermarket worker turning shelf stacking into an art form
2
Dane Coles fights back tears, thanks family for support during RWC
3
Temperatures to soar past 30 degrees in parts of New Zealand this weekend
4
Mike King says his Gumboot Friday initiative, out of cash, is victim of its own popularity
5
Japan, Fiji to be invited into expanded Rugby Championship - report
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:55

UK's Boris Johnson vows to beef up fire safety after Grenfell Tower inferno

Boeing employees raised concerns about key flight-control system long before crashes, new documents show

Ruff ride: Dog struck by car rides inside bumper for miles

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr facing more charges in sexual misconduct case