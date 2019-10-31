Second strong quake in two days jolts southern Philippines

A second strong earthquake in as many days has shaken the southern Philippines.

The US Geological Survey said a 6.5 magnitude quake that was centred 10 kilometres deep occurred near Kisante today.

Reports on damage or casualties were not immediately available.

On Tuesday, a 6.6 magnitude tremor nearby triggered landslides and and caused other damage, killing six people and injuring more than 100.

And on October 16, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake killed seven people, injured more than 200 and destroyed or damaged more than 7,000 buildings.