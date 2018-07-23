 

Second person dead after Toronto shooting

Associated Press

A man walked along a Toronto street firing a handgun into restaurants and cafes, shooting 14 people and killing two before dying after an exchange of gunfire with police.

Fourteen others were injured in the incident in which the gunman also died.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police Chief Mark Saunders did not rule out terrorism as a motive, though officials did not immediately identify the attacker, other than to say he was 29 years old.

Toronto police spokesman Meaghan Gray said early Monday local time that a second victim had died, though there were no further details.

Saunders earlier said that a young woman had died in Sunday's shootings and that a girl aged 8 or 9 was in critical condition. The condition of the other victims was not known yet.

"This is an attack against innocent families and our entire city," Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a city council meeting Monday.

The mass shooting in a usually peaceful city comes three months after a driver of a van plowed into pedestrians on a Toronto sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 14 and amid increasing concern about gun violence.

A video from one witness shows a man dressed in black clothes and a black hat walking quickly and firing three shots from the sidewalk into at least one shop or restaurant in Toronto's Greektown, a lively residential area with crowded Greek restaurants and cafes.

Witnesses heard many shots and described the suspect walking past restaurants and cafes and patios on both sides of the street and firing into them.

John Tulloch said he and his brother had just gotten out of their car when he heard about 20 to 30 gunshots.

"We just ran. We saw people starting to run so we just ran," he said.

Tanya Wilson was closing her tattoo shop on the street when a mother and a son ran into her store with gunshot wounds to their legs

"They said they were walking and a man told them to get the hell out his way and he just shot them," Wilson said.

Wilson said she tied and elevated their wounds and tried to keep them calm while they waited for paramedics. She locked the door and shut off the lights, not knowing what was happening outside.

An army of police, paramedics and other first responders descended on the scene, while people, some in their pajamas, emerged from their homes to see what was happening.

Toronto Councilor Paula Fletcher said during the council meeting that the attack was "not gang related" and said the gunman was shooting "indiscriminately" into restaurants and into a park.

"I know we always say that can't happen here when we see those gunmen in the states doing the same thing and it has happened here now," Fletcher said.

She said both the new shootings and the earlier van attack were a "mental health issue," but did not say how she knew that.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada's largest city.

This past weekend Toronto police deployed dozens of additional officers to deal with a recent rise in gun violence in the city.

"Why does anyone in this city need to have a gun at all?" Tory said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that his thoughts were with everyone affected.

"The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave — and we'll be there to support you through this difficult time," Trudeau tweeted.

In April, the driver of a van plowed into pedestrians on a Toronto sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 14. Authorities have not disclosed a motive. But they have said the arrested driver, Alek Minassian, posted a message on social media referencing a misogynistic online community before the attack.

