Second person charged with murder over Kiwi firefighter's hit-and-run death in NSW

A second person has been charged with murder over the hit-and-run death of a New Zealand firefighter who was found dead in the NSW Hunter region two years ago.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ian Pullen, 43, was found dead on the side of the road in the early hours of September 29, 2018, at Glenridding, near Singleton.

NSW Police arrested a 30-year-old woman yesterday at a home on Dominion Avenue in Singleton.

The woman is the second person charged with murder over the suspicious death after the arrest of a 29-year-old man at Newcastle Police Station last week.

Police will allege in court the man was driving a white Toyota Hilux utility when Mr Pullen was hit and that when the car returned a short time later and the man and woman struck Mr Pullen in the head with an object.