Second person charged with murder over Kiwi firefighter's hit-and-run death in NSW

Source:  AAP

A second person has been charged with murder over the hit-and-run death of a New Zealand firefighter who was found dead in the NSW Hunter region two years ago.

Ian Pullen died two years ago while in New South Wales. Source: 1 NEWS

Ian Pullen, 43, was found dead on the side of the road in the early hours of September 29, 2018, at Glenridding, near Singleton.

NSW Police arrested a 30-year-old woman yesterday at a home on Dominion Avenue in Singleton.

The woman is the second person charged with murder over the suspicious death after the arrest of a 29-year-old man at Newcastle Police Station last week.

Police will allege in court the man was driving a white Toyota Hilux utility when Mr Pullen was hit and that when the car returned a short time later and the man and woman struck Mr Pullen in the head with an object.

The woman was refused bail to appear at Muswellbrook Local Court today.

