Second person charged after fatal crash caused by passenger pulling handbrake

Source:  AAP

A second man has been charged after a woman died and two people were injured after being hit by a car in Wollongong.

Libby Ruge died in Wollongong after the car ploughed onto a footpath, hitting her and a group of friends. Source: Nine

The car's handbrake was pulled by a passenger before it mounted the kerb and struck three pedestrians before crashing into a power pole on the Princes Highway on Saturday night, NSW Police say.

A 19-year-old woman - named by Australian media as Libby Ruge - was critically injured and died in hospital while two other pedestrians, an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, were also injured.

The 21-year-old woman is being treated for a fractured pelvis, while the man is being treated for leg and rib fractures.
The driver, an 18-year-old man and front seat passenger, a 21-year-old man, were arrested and taken to Wollongong Hospital for mandatory testing.

The passenger was charged on Sunday and remains before the courts.

The driver was taken to Wollongong Police Station on Monday after being discharged from hospital and charged with a string of offences including dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and failing to stop and help after a crash causing death.

The man was refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court yesterday. 

