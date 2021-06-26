Second nurse among 24 new Covid-19 cases in NSW

NSW has recorded 24 new local Covid-19 cases as Premier Gladys Berejiklian admits the virus is "continuing to circulate" in the community, despite a 14-day lockdown.

The 24 new local cases in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday came from almost 60,000 tests and included a student nurse - revealed yesterday - who worked at Fairfield and Royal North Shore hospitals in Sydney.

Another nurse at RNS - a close friend of the student nurse - has also been diagnosed with the virus, affecting several wards.

Berejiklian said 12 of the 24 reported cases were out in the community while infectious, which was concerning.

"People going about their business, shopping and interacting with others is causing the virus to continue to circulate," she said.

"In too many examples, we are seeing workers who are leaving the house with symptoms or going to work and then inadvertently as they are going about shopping or other activity, they are passing it onto others."

Berejiklian also announced that mass Covid-19 vaccination hubs would be established in Wollongong and Macquarie Fields as well as another clinic in Sydney's CBD, while another hub in the Hunter regions was already underway.

It's hoped the new hubs will boost the number of jabs administered to 200,000 a week and enable authorities to dramatically ramp up vaccinations once supply increases.

The Bondi cluster at the centre of Sydney's outbreak now numbers 175 and the total number of cases since the outbreak began on June 16 now stands at 195.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant yesterday revealed an unvaccinated 24-year-old student nurse who worked at RNS and Fairfield hospitals had the virus, sending more than 100 patients and staff into isolation.

She worked for five days while potentially infectious, while one of her household contacts had also tested virus-positive.

Chant today confirmed a second nurse had caught the virus and had been working in several wards at RNS, raising concerns that Covid-19 transmission may have occurred in the hospital.

Meanwhile, NSW Health has apologised to Customer Services Minister Victor Dominello for giving him incorrect advice about his exposure to a Covid-19 positive cabinet colleague and sending him back into isolation.

Dominello was mistakenly told he no longer needed to quarantine after being in contact with Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall who was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week after dining at a Paddington pizzeria.

However, they backtracked late yesterday and determined Dominello was a close contact and needed to isolate for the full 14 days.

NSW Health has also issued health alerts for numerous bus and train routes as well as more than 20 venues in Sydney's east, south and west.