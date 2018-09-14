TODAY |

Second newborn dies in suspected co-sleeping tragedy in Queensland

Source:  AAP

The twin sister of a baby girl who died at a Brisbane home has also died in hospital.

Australian ambulance Source: istock.com

Police and paramedics were called to the home at Sunnybank Hills on Wednesday where one of the six-week-old pair was confirmed dead.

Her twin was transported to hospital in a critical condition, but police say she died yesterday.

Their deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Preliminary investigations suggest the babies were sleeping together throughout the night and were discovered unresponsive in the morning.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

