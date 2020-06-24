Second lockdown ordered for Melbourne suburbs following fortnight of Covid-19 increases

Coronavirus hot spots in Melbourne's inner north and west will be put into lockdown in an effort to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

Source: Nine

Victoria recorded 64 new cases of Covid-19 today, which takes it to a fortnight of consecutive double-digit increases.

A majority of cases have been through community transmission, prompting Premier Daniel Andrews to announce a lockdown of hot spot postcodes from 11.59pm on Wednesday until at least July 29.

Those postcodes are: 3038, 3064, 3047, 3060, 3012, 3032, 3055, 3042, 3021, 3046.

People in those postcodes will only be able to leave their homes for four reasons: for care or caregiving, to exercise, to purchase food and other essential items, or to go to work or school.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said police would be stationed in the affected postcodes with "booze bus style" checkpoints to make sure the lockdown is being enforced.

He also couldn't rule out lockdowns in further postcodes should the outbreak worsen.