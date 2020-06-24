TODAY |

Second lockdown ordered for Melbourne suburbs following fortnight of Covid-19 increases

Source:  AAP

Coronavirus hot spots in Melbourne's inner north and west will be put into lockdown in an effort to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

Source: Nine

Victoria recorded 64 new cases of Covid-19 today, which takes it to a fortnight of consecutive double-digit increases.

A majority of cases have been through community transmission, prompting Premier Daniel Andrews to announce a lockdown of hot spot postcodes from 11.59pm on Wednesday until at least July 29.

READ MORE
Victoria's Covid-19 outbreak 'will get worse', authorities warn, after 75 new cases

Those postcodes are: 3038, 3064, 3047, 3060, 3012, 3032, 3055, 3042, 3021, 3046.

People in those postcodes will only be able to leave their homes for four reasons: for care or caregiving, to exercise, to purchase food and other essential items, or to go to work or school.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said police would be stationed in the affected postcodes with "booze bus style" checkpoints to make sure the lockdown is being enforced.

He also couldn't rule out lockdowns in further postcodes should the outbreak worsen.

Flights into Victoria will also be diverted to other states and an inquiry will be held into the hotel quarantine process.

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Another flu virus detected in China that poses risk of pandemic
2
Second lockdown ordered for Melbourne suburbs following fortnight of Covid-19 increases
3
Todd Muller presses PM in Parliament on criteria around trans-Tasman travel bubble
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Ardern throws cold water on opening borders, including to Australia - 'I do think it's dangerous'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

China forces birth control on Uighurs to suppress population
01:21

US Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana law restricting abortion access
00:30

Couple who pointed guns at protestors outside their St Louis home support BLM movement, lawyer says

No new Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand today