Second elderly German tourist's body found in remote Aussie outback after 40 degree heat

The body of an elderly German tourist has been found in the Northern Territory's remote outback, a day after police located her husband's body.

A ground and air search was launched after a ranger found the car of Wilfred and Gisela Thor, aged in their 70s, at Trephina Gorge, northeast of Alice Springs.

The ranger said the hire car had been there since Friday morning, and police on Monday confirmed the body of a 76-year-old man had been found.

A ranger found the couple's car at Trephina Gorge, northeast of Alice Springs.

Source: Wikimedia Commons/ Prince Roy

Sergeant Philip Emmett said that the 73-year-old woman's body was located at about 1pm local time today.

"Northern Territory Police, Emergency Service and Parks and Wildlife Rangers mapped an area of more than 80 square kilometres and covered more than 50 square kilometres in the search of the missing tourists," he said.

"Unfortunately in this circumstance, the outcome has been tragic for the two missing persons and their families.

"We would like to thank the Emergency Service volunteers, Parks and Wildlife Rangers and police crews who were involved in the search."

The cause of death has yet to be established and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Over the weekend, temperatures soared to 40 degrees in the area and a police said officers searched the couple's hotel room and found "important medication".

The pair arrived in Australia at the start of the month and hired a car from Alice Springs airport on February 9.

Sometime in the next day, they drove more than 70km east to Trephina Gorge.

A helicopter was sent to scour the area while police, State Emergency Service personnel and a park ranger searched on foot, motorbikes, quadbikes, horseback and with dogs.

