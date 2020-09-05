For second day running, Victoria records lowest number of Covid-19 cases since resurgence

Victoria has had two coronavirus deaths, taking the state toll to 763 and the national figure to 851.



Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews. Source: Getty

There were only 11 new cases as Melbourne's 14-day case average dropped to 34.4, while the regional figure came in at 1.6.



This is the lowest daily Covid-19 case number since June 16, when it was nine - before the start of the state's second wave.



The 14-day average for cases with an unknown source is down to 47 for Melbourne and there have been none in regional Victoria.



The decline in case numbers is a "cause for great optimism and positivity right across metropolitan Melbourne", Premier Daniel Andrews said yesterday after 14 cases were reported.



"That is proof positive beyond any question that this strategy is working," he said.



Melbourne's daily average is well below the target of 50 to lift some virus restrictions later this month.



Andrews said the path towards easing rules was being constantly reviewed.



"There's no good opening up too early. There's no good letting our frustrations get the better of us," he said.



"All that will mean is that everything metropolitan Melbourne has given, everything that everyone has done to produce these low, but still not low enough, numbers will count for nothing."



Optimism has risen among Melbourne small businesses, with a survey showing 35 per cent now believe the Victorian economy will be better in one year's time.



That compares with just 17 per cent in August believing the state's economy will improve by then, the latest Sensis Business Index showed.



More also think the national economy will mend, with 26 per cent saying it will be better in a year compared with 14 per cent last month.



Despite the premier's upbeat tone, frustrations were evident yesterday as anti- lockdown protests continued in Melbourne.



More than a dozen protesters illegally gathered at Chadstone Shopping Centre and belted out a rendition of John Farnham's You're The Voice before police intervened.

