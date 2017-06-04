Second Australian victim confirmed dead in London Bridge terror attack

Source:AAP
A second Australian has been confirmed dead following the London Bridge terror attack.
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop made the announcement in a statement today, saying the government was deeply saddened by the deaths.
The names of the two victims have not been officially released, although the family of one - nurse Kirsty Boden, 28, from South Australia - has confirmed her death.
Seven people were killed in the deadly London attack on Sunday, when a van drove into pedestrians near London Bridge.
Three men then got out of the vehicle with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market until they were fatally shot by police.
