Second Australian victim confirmed dead in London Bridge terror attack

A second Australian has been confirmed dead following the London Bridge terror attack.



Foreign Minister Julie Bishop made the announcement in a statement today, saying the government was deeply saddened by the deaths.



The names of the two victims have not been officially released, although the family of one - nurse Kirsty Boden, 28, from South Australia - has confirmed her death.

Seven people were killed in the deadly London attack on Sunday, when a van drove into pedestrians near London Bridge.