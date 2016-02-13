Second arrest after Huntly cops allegedly struck with iron bar at traffic stop

A second man has been arrested following an alleged attack on two police officers with during a traffic stop in Huntly overnight.

The officers were treated in hospital after allegedly being struck with an iron bar at about 2.15am when they pulled over a vehicle that failed to stop.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police used pepper spray and a Taser after the driver became aggressive.

As that was happening, the male passenger allegedly armed himself with a metal pipe and attacked the two officers from behind.

The 30-year-old male driver was charged with assault and driving offences, and this afternoon, police located the second man, a 23-year-old.

He will appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow facing two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The weapon used in the attack has also been recovered.

