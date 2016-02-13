Second arrest after Huntly cops allegedly struck with iron bar at traffic stop

Source:
A second man has been arrested following an alleged attack on two police officers with during a traffic stop in Huntly overnight.
The officers were treated in hospital after allegedly being struck with an iron bar at about 2.15am when they pulled over a vehicle that failed to stop.
Police used pepper spray and a Taser after the driver became aggressive.
As that was happening, the male passenger allegedly armed himself with a metal pipe and attacked the two officers from behind.
The 30-year-old male driver was charged with assault and driving offences, and this afternoon, police located the second man, a 23-year-old.
He will appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow facing two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The weapon used in the attack has also been recovered.
One of the officers has been released from hospital.
