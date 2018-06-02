 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Secluded resort chosen for Trump-Kim summit in Singapore

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet at a luxury resort on Sentosa Island for nuclear talks next week in Singapore, the White House said today.

President Donald Trump announced that his historic summit with Kim Jong Un is set for June 12 in Singapore.
Source: Associated Press

The historic meeting will be held at the Capella Hotel, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted.

"We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality," Sanders said.

Trump and Kim's highly anticipated meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. local time June 12 at — or 9 p.m. June 11 on the East Coast of the US. — after a flurry of on-again-off-again action.

The Capella Hotel sits in a green landscape on Sentosa Island in Singapore Tuesday, June 5, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet at the luxury resort for nuclear talks next week in Singapore, the White House said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)

The Capella Hotel sits in a green landscape on Sentosa Island in Singapore.

Source: Associated Press

Trump hopes to secure a nuclear deal with the North Koreans, seeking for Kim to give up his nuclear program, though he stressed last week that the process would likely take longer than a single meeting.

Located a quarter-mile off the coast of the city-state, Sentosa Island is known for its high-end beach hotels, golf courses and amusement parks. A US advance team was spotted at the Capella Hotel last week meeting with North Korean officials in preparation for the summit.

The hotel is known for luxury amenities, impeccable service and, above all, privacy for business and leisure. Two of the hotel's buildings were built in the 1880s for British officers based on the island.

Today evening, workers were painting a fresh coat on the façade, extra security was in place and red carpets were being rolled out at the hotel's two entrances.

Officials had also considered the Shangri-La Hotel, which hosts an annual international security summit and was the venue for a 2015 meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou.

Trump is expected to stay at that hotel, which is near a major shopping district and less secluded than the island facility chosen for his meeting with Kim.

Related

North America

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Still no sign of her!' Desperate mum's plea to help find missing Blenheim schoolgirl

01:00
2
The Zoo speaks to TVNZ 1's SUNDAY programme about the decision to put down Kura and Amira.

The last of the pride: Auckland Zoo euthanises beloved lions Kura and Amira


00:41
3
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

'False alarm' - Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford sends social media into a spin with tweet about baby

4
Auckland Zoo lion Kura

Take a look back on the lives of Auckland Zoo's beloved lions Kura and Amira

00:12
5
Farmer Barend Swanepoel saw the fireball crash to earth in Ottosdal, near the border with Botswana.

Caught on video: Asteroid slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

'We did not ask for this' - Emotional Tauranga residents from failed housing development ask council for full market value payout

The Tauranga Council signed-off the Bella Vista development despite major construction defects.

The recent arrival is the latest gang banned from wearing or displaying insignia and patches in government buildings.

Senior member of Comanchero biker gang charged over $6 million Auckland Airport meth bust

The man had been on the run since March.

02:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Wintery start to the day down south and is starting to track across to the central plateau

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

04:54
Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.

Why is New Zealand and the world turning its back on human rights abuses in West Papua?

Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.


01:00
The Zoo speaks to TVNZ 1's SUNDAY programme about the decision to put down Kura and Amira.

The last of the pride: Auckland Zoo euthanises beloved lions Kura and Amira

Kura, the 19-year-old matriarch, and her 17-year-old daughter Amira, were put down at 8.30am, before the zoo opened to the public.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 